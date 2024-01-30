RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


US kick-starts five-week H1-B visas renewal drive
January 30, 2024  10:53
H1B workers, including Indian nationals, can begin applying to renew their visas without leaving the US, marking a significant change after nearly two decades.Up to 20,000 qualified nonimmigrant workers can renew their H-1B visas domestically.

The announcement by the US Department of State on the pilot program for in-country renewal of certain petition-based temporary work visas, including for Indian nationals, was made in June 2023, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US.

During the visit, PM Modi announced at an Indian American community event in Washington that the H-1B visa renewal stamping was being conducted in the US.
