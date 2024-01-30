RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Those who glorify Godse will not be allowed to define idea of India: Cong
January 30, 2024  10:41
On Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, the Congress on Tuesday asserted that the true tribute to the father of the nation would be to not let the "flame of truth and harmony" be extinguished in the "storm of hatred". 

 The party also said that those who glorify Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse should not and will not be allowed to define the idea of India. 

 In a post on 'X', Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge cited a quote of Mahatma Gandhi, "The enemy is fear. We think it's hate but it is fear." 

 "On Martyrs Day, we pay our respects to Bapu, the moral compass of our nation. We must pledge to fight against those who seek to destroy his ideals based on 'sambhav' and 'sarvodaya'," Kharge said. 

 "Let us do everything to protect the India of 'unity in diversity' and ensure justice, equality and fraternity among our people," he said.

 In a post on 'X' in Hindi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that on this very day, the ideology of hatred and violence had snatched away the revered Bapu from the country. "And, today the same thinking wants to snatch away his principles and ideals from us," he said. "But in this storm of hatred, the flame of truth and harmony must not be extinguished," the Congress leader said and added that this will be the true tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. 

 A prayer meeting was held at the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra campsite in Araria in Bihar early in the morning to remember Mahatma Gandhi on the date of his assassination 76 years ago. -- PTI
