There has to be give and take: Cong on Mamata





"What Mamata Banerjee has said is true, we are in the INDIA bloc and we will take on BJP as the INDIA bloc only. Both TMC and Congress have the goal of defeating the BJP. From Mamata Banerjee's side, she has said that they will contest from 40 seats but when we are in an agreement, it is a give-and-take situation, so all parties need to realise this. We hope that soon we can declare about seat sharing officially," he said.





Notably, speaking at a public event in West Bengal on Monday, Abhishek Banerjee who happens to be the nephew of TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said while the basic norm of an alliance is for the partners to finalise a seat-sharing deal at the earliest, the Congress had been dragging their feet in the matter for months.





"When you are in an alliance with someone, the first thing you do is finalise the seat-sharing deal. We had been asking them about the seat-sharing arrangement since June. Seven months passed and they did nothing. At our (INDIA's) last meeting in Delhi, Mamata Banerjee even set a deadline of December 31 (for the Congress to finalise its seat-sharing arrangement with the TMC in Bengal). We're in the last week of January now and they still haven't done anything," Abhishek said.

After Trinamool Congress accused the Congress of delay in seat-sharing talks, party leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said that when we are in an agreement, it is a give-and-take situation, so all parties need to realise this.