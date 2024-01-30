RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


That's Rs 36 lakh
January 30, 2024  12:30
First look: The Enforcement Directorate has recovered Rs 36 lakhs in cash and also seized two cars from the Delhi residence of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.
TOP STORIES

Sarfaraz's First Reaction To India Call
Sarfaraz's inclusion is well-deserved, backed by an exceptional performance in the unofficial Test match against England Lions,

Panchayat officer who hoisted Hanuman flag in Mandya suspended
Amid simmering tension in Mandya over the removal of Hanuman flag from a 108 feet tall flagpost, the Keragodu village Panchayat Development Officer has been suspended.

How AI, BlockChain, Data Science Can Help Your Career
rediffGURU Chocko Valliappa offers advice on how to upskill yourself to advance in your career.

How AI Is Transforming Auto Manufacturing
'From data on enquiries, we can build what we call a data lake or a data warehouse where data is classified into various cohorts and then we use AI and ML tools to predict demand down the line.'

'Muslims should give Gyanvapi, Mathura to Hindus'
'During the nine years of BJP rule, not a single temple has been reconstructed.' 'They might have constructed the Ram temple as it is an emotional issue. But they are not much interested in issues like heritage.'

