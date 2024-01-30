SP names 16 candidates for LS polls, Dimple Yadav to contest from Mainpuri





Sitting MP Dimple Yadav has been fielded from Mainpuri, while party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq will contest from Sambhal, according to the list of candidates released by the party on its official 'X' handle.





Ravidas Mehrotra, sitting MLA from Lucknow Central, has been named as the party candidate from Lucknow Lok Sabha seat.





Similarly, the sitting SP MLA from Katehari in Ambedkarnagar district, Lalji Verma, has been named as party candidate from Ambedkarnagar parliamentary constituency.





Akshay Yadav, son of senior SP leader Ramgopal Yadav, has been named as the candidate from Firozabad, while Dharmendra Yadav fielded from Budaun parliamentary constituency. -- PTI

The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday announced its first list of 16 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.