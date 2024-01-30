Rohingyas file PIL in HC alleging hate speech promotion by Facebook





The senior counsel appearing for the petitioners contended that the government should intervene but the court struck a note of caution on seeking "state censorship" as a remedy.





The counsel claimed that the "ecosystem" of the platform "magnified" hate speech through its "algorithm" to enhance its business, an allegation that was strongly rejected by the senior advocate representing Facebook.





Senior advocate Arvind Datar, appearing for Facebook, said while substantial work has already been done by the platform following consultations with the Centre to prevent any abuse on its platform, completely stopping hate speech is not possible as "intermediaries can't be super censors".





In the public interest litigation, Mohammad Hamim and Kawsar Mohammed contended that there was a duty on the government to intervene and work against the "systematic hate speech" on the social media platform.





A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan remarked that the prevalence of abuse on social media cannot be denied but questioned the maintainability of a writ petition on the issue, saying such "serious allegations" have to be proved through evidence, which can be only be done in a suit. -- PTI

Two Rohingya refugees on Tuesday urged the Delhi high court to act against the alleged propagation and promotion of hate speech against the community by social media giant Facebook and prevent the "possible escalation" of violence against them.