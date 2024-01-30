RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rahul's joke on Nitish U-turn: Guv said you...
January 30, 2024  17:45
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, mocked the return of JDU chief Nitish Kumar to the NDA fold, saying that this reflects the real condition of Bihar politics as when a little pressure is exerted by the BJP-led Centre, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar takes a U-turn.

Rahul Gandhi said that Nitish Kumar is not needed anymore in their battle to give social justice.

Addressing the public in Purnea, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, 
"Right now Baghelji (former Chhattisgarh CM) told me a joke. The joke goes like this...Your Chief Minister took oath at Governor's house. 

"Some of his ministers also took oath. Celebrations were going on. Nitish Kumar decided to go back to his home. Suddenly while going back he realised he has left his shawl at the Governor's house. He went back and met the Governor. Governor was shocked and said you came back so quick this time.

"So this is the condition of Bihar, a little pressure is exerted, and he (Nitish Kumar) makes a U-turn," he added.

Wayanad MP further mentioned that the current alliance partners in Mahagathbandhan are ready to fight for social justice in Bihar.

"Our society has people from backward class, Dalit, Adivasi, minority and general caste.OBC community is the biggest community. But today you will not have the answer if I ask you about the population of the OBC community. BJP does not want you to know this. Nitish Kumar was caught in the middle of it. BJP showed him a way to escape and he went on that. Don't worry, we will provide social justice. Nitish Kumar is not needed anymore. Our alliance partners in the state are capable enough for this," he said.

"The time has come for an X-ray of India to ascertain the population in this country. The first step towards social justice is an X-ray of the country," he added.

Rahul Gandhi interacted with farmers in Bihar's Purnia district today as his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra continues its journey from West Bengal to Bihar.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

At 43, Venus unveils the painful road back to tennis
At 43, Venus unveils the painful road back to tennis

Venus Williams targets return for Indian Wells and Miami

No MP govt nod to book Munawar Faruqui for insulting Hindu deities
No MP govt nod to book Munawar Faruqui for insulting Hindu deities

The police are yet to submit a chargesheet against stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui in a 2021 case for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Hindu deities during a show in Indore as the investigation is still underway, an...

Cash-strapped Byju's to raise $200 mn after taking 99% valuation cut
Cash-strapped Byju's to raise $200 mn after taking 99% valuation cut

Cash-strapped edtech firm Byju's' parent company said on Monday it will raise $200 million by way of a rights issue to all its equity shareholders, aiming to support growth and achieve operational sustainability. The proposed rights...

AAP alleges 'cheating' as BJP wins Chandigarh mayoral poll
AAP alleges 'cheating' as BJP wins Chandigarh mayoral poll

The Bharatiya Janata Party swept the Chandigarh mayoral polls on Tuesday, retaining the three top posts in a setback to the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress which had contested the elections as allies.

Apologise to Modi, Indians: Maldivian Oppn to Prez
Apologise to Modi, Indians: Maldivian Oppn to Prez

The Maldives Jumhooree Party (JP) leader Qasim Ibrahim called on Maldivian President Mohammed Muizzu to formally apologize to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India, Voice of Maldives, a Maldivian digital news outlet,...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances