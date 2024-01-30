RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'Rahul comes across as INDIA's villain'
January 30, 2024  11:07
image
"Despite the shock administered to the INDIA bloc by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar crossing over to the National Democratic Alliance on Sunday, January 28, 2024, the Congress has continued with Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as if nothing has happened.

"But is everything okay with the Opposition alliance that has announced dislodging Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power in the 2024 elections?"

In the first part of his interview to Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com, Congress watcher and author Rasheed Kidwai explained why regional satraps like Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee are not too enamoured of the way INDIA functions.

"Seat adjustments in the Lok Sabha elections was like making jalebi. The decision-making process was very tardy and the committees which they appointed had no big leaders. All the committee members did was go back and report to their respective leaders," Kidwai says in the second part of an illuminating interview.

Read it here. 

Read the 1st part here. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sarfaraz's First Reaction To India Call
Sarfaraz's First Reaction To India Call

Sarfaraz's inclusion is well-deserved, backed by an exceptional performance in the unofficial Test match against England Lions,

Your OTT Entertainment This February
Your OTT Entertainment This February

February is a slow month when it comes to original Hindi content on OTT.

Studying Abroad? Work Part-Time
Studying Abroad? Work Part-Time

A part-time job will not only support you financially but also help you learn skills that will help you grow in your career.

'Xi had already ordered Galwan when he met Modi in Chennai'
'Xi had already ordered Galwan when he met Modi in Chennai'

'My understanding is that by the time President Xi Jinping came for the Chennai summit [2019], he had already instructed his army to undertake the action in Galwan in the summer of 2020.'

Stocks: When To Buy? When To Sell?
Stocks: When To Buy? When To Sell?

The challenge isn't in selling -- it's easy to sell when the market peaks. The real challenge is in buying back.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances