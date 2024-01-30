'Rahul comes across as INDIA's villain'

"Despite the shock administered to the INDIA bloc by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar crossing over to the National Democratic Alliance on Sunday, January 28, 2024, the Congress has continued with Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as if nothing has happened.





"But is everything okay with the Opposition alliance that has announced dislodging Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power in the 2024 elections?"





In the first part of his interview to Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com, Congress watcher and author Rasheed Kidwai explained why regional satraps like Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee are not too enamoured of the way INDIA functions.





"Seat adjustments in the Lok Sabha elections was like making jalebi. The decision-making process was very tardy and the committees which they appointed had no big leaders. All the committee members did was go back and report to their respective leaders," Kidwai says in the second part of an illuminating interview.







