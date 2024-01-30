RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Parliamentary floor leaders meet ahead of Budget session
January 30, 2024  12:29
Floor leaders of various parties on Tuesday attended an all-party meeting convened by the government ahead of the Budget session of Parliament.

Defence Minister and Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha, Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and his deputy Arjun Ram Meghwal represented the government at the meet. Congress' K Suresh, TMC's Sudip Bandopadhyay, DMK's T R Baalu, Shiv Sena's Rahul Shewale, Samajwadi Party's S T Hasan, JD(U)'s Ram Nath Thakur and TDP's Jayadev Galla were among the leaders present at the meeting at the Parliament House complex.

 It is a customary practice ahead of every session to convene a meeting as leaders of different parties highlight the issues they want to raise in Parliament, and the government offers them a glimpse into its agenda and seeks their cooperation.
