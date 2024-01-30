RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
No CAA in Bengal as long as I live: Mamata
January 30, 2024  17:07
image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday lambasted the BJP for raising the CAA issue ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, asserting that she will never allow its implementation in the state during her lifetime.

Speaking at a public distribution programme at Raiganj in Uttar Dinajpur district, she alleged that the BJP "opportunistically raised" the issue of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA ahead of the upcoming elections.

 "With elections approaching, the BJP has again raked up the CAA issue to reap political benefits. But let me make it very clear that as long as I am alive, I will not allow its implementation in West Bengal," Banerjee affirmed, echoing sentiments expressed on the previous day. 

 Her remarks were prompted by Union minister and BJP leader Shantanu Thakur's recent assertion that the CAA would be rolled out across the country within a week. 

 Thakur's statement, made during a public gathering at Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district on Sunday, fueled concerns regarding the imminent enforcement of the controversial legislation. 

 The CAA, enacted by the BJP-led government at the Centre in 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim immigrants, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians, from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who entered India before December 31, 2014. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

AAP alleges 'cheating' as BJP wins Chandigarh mayoral poll
AAP alleges 'cheating' as BJP wins Chandigarh mayoral poll

The Bharatiya Janata Party swept the Chandigarh mayoral polls on Tuesday, retaining the three top posts in a setback to the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress which had contested the elections as allies.

How AI, BlockChain, Data Science Can Help Your Career
How AI, BlockChain, Data Science Can Help Your Career

rediffGURU Chocko Valliappa offers advice on how to upskill yourself to advance in your career.

Indo-Pak tennis clash sparks security concerns, sponsorship wars
Indo-Pak tennis clash sparks security concerns, sponsorship wars

It's a historical tie, we will benefit from India team's visit: Pakistan tennis fraternity

Voltas stock hots up on hopes of a cooler outlook
Voltas stock hots up on hopes of a cooler outlook

Due to unseasonal rains, the second quarter of financial year 2023-24 (Q2FY24) was disappointing for the room-air conditioner (RAC) segment and Q3FY23 was also slow. While general consumption demand was low in Q3FY24, the low base and...

Jadeja, Rahul injured, Kohli unavailable: India's desperate search for solutions
Jadeja, Rahul injured, Kohli unavailable: India's desperate search for solutions

Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid have enough options to choose from with selectors adding three players to the squad -- Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar and Washington Sundar.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances