Musk announces Neuralink's brain implant procedure in first human recipient
January 30, 2024  21:30
Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of Neuralink, announced on Monday that the first human recipient of an implant from the brain-chip startup underwent the procedure on Sunday and is recovering well. 

Taking to social media, X, Musk posted, "The first human received an implant from @Neuralink yesterday and is recovering well." 

Neuralink was given clearance by the US Food and Drug Administration last year to conduct its first trial to test its implant on humans. 

"Initial results show promising neuron spike detection," Musk's post added. According to Neuralink's website, it has received approval from the independent institutional review board. The PRIME Study (short for Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface) - an investigational medical device trial for fully-implantable, wireless brain-computer interface -- aims to evaluate the safety of our implant (N1) and surgical robot (R1) and assess the initial functionality of our BCI for enabling people with paralysis to control external devices with their thoughts," according to the company's website.
