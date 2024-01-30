'Missing' Jharkhand CM arrives at residence

'Missing' Jharkhand CM arrives at residenceJanuary 30, 2024 14:12
Hemant Soren waves from his car
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren arrives at his residence in Ranchi. He is being probed by ED in money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.
