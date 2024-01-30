RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Maoists fired barrel grenade launchers at CRPF
January 30, 2024  22:18
Injured CRPF jawans taken to hospital
Injured CRPF jawans taken to hospital
Maoists fired dozens of crudely-made rocket-shaped barrels called BGL and unleashed heavy gunfire in their lethal attack on a CRPF unit in Chhattisgarh on a day the paramilitary force opened a new camp in a remote area of the Bastar region, official sources said on Tuesday. 

Three personnel of the central paramilitary force were killed and 15 others were injured during the gun-battle that took place in the Tekalgudem village, located along the borders of Bijapur and Sukma districts of the state. 

Located about 450 km south from state capital Raipur, the districts in the Maoist area are part of the most violent Bastar region of Chhattisgarh. 

"The CRPF has taken many fatal and non-fatal casualties while creating forward operating bases called FOBs. This incident is an addition to that," a senior commander of the force said. 

The Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL) is a country-made improvised ammunition that the Naxals developed sometime in 2021. They used dozen of these during the attack in Tekalgudem on Tuesday, a senior security officer told PTI. 

About half-a-dozen personnel suffered mild to serious splinter injuries from the explosion of these rockets. The rest suffered bullet injuries, an another officer said. 

The BGLs are filled with explosives inside their iron casing and have fins on their tail that help them take flight.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

BJP sweeps Chandigarh mayoral polls; INDIA bloc moves HC alleging foul play
BJP sweeps Chandigarh mayoral polls; INDIA bloc moves HC alleging foul play

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Manoj Sonkar on Tuesday defeated Aam Aadmi Party's Kuldeep Kumar to win the post of mayor in the Chandigarh mayoral polls.

Mayank Agarwal hospitalised after drinking 'poisonous liquid'
Mayank Agarwal hospitalised after drinking 'poisonous liquid'

Mayank Agarwal is believed to be out of danger after drinking liquid from a pouch, which he thought was water and was kept on his seat as he was on board with IndiGo airlines

Soren reaches Ranchi by road from Delhi; ED to quiz him on Wednesday
Soren reaches Ranchi by road from Delhi; ED to quiz him on Wednesday

Amidst suspense about his whereabouts, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has reached his official residence in Ranchi, a source in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Tuesday.

Jaswant Singh's daughter-in-law killed in car crash, ex-MP son injured
Jaswant Singh's daughter-in-law killed in car crash, ex-MP son injured

Congress leader Manvendra Singh's wife was killed and the former MP and his son were injured when their SUV met with an accident in Alwar on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, officials said.

Suspension of 14 Oppn MPs revoked day before budget session
Suspension of 14 Oppn MPs revoked day before budget session

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha committees had recommended that their suspension be withdrawn after they expressed regret for their conduct during the Winter session when their relentless protests prompted the Chairs to take action.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances