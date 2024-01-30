Man detained at airport for uttering 'B'-word





On Sunday, after regular checking Saju K Kumaran was allowed to board the plane, but was offloaded later as the security personnel wanted to check his handbag again, they said.





Annoyed, the 38-year-old passenger wondered whether the authorities thought he possessed a bomb and knife. Following this, the personnel detained him and took him to the airport police station, sources added.





"When the man pleaded there was a death in his family and he had to rush to his hometown Thrissur, he was allowed to board the flight again but was asked to appear whenever his presence was required to probe the case," an official said. An FIR was registered against the man. PTI

Apparently irritated over the repeated checks he was asked to undergo, a Kochi-bound flier uttered the words 'bomb' and 'knife' at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, only to be detained by the police and let off with a warning after he claimed a family emergency, official sources said.