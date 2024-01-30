RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Maha Vikas Aghadi inducts Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA ahead of LS polls
January 30, 2024  19:14
The Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) and Shiv Sena-UBT on Tuesday announced the induction of Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi in its fold ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

"The Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena have unanimously decided to induct VBA as a political ally. We are thankful for your stand to fight against autocracy," Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole posted on X. 

The VBA led by Dalit leader Ambedkar, grandson of B R Ambedkar, has pockets of influence in some districts, including the Vidarbha region. -- PTI
