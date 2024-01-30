Maha Vikas Aghadi inducts Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA ahead of LS polls





"The Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena have unanimously decided to induct VBA as a political ally. We are thankful for your stand to fight against autocracy," Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole posted on X.





The VBA led by Dalit leader Ambedkar, grandson of B R Ambedkar, has pockets of influence in some districts, including the Vidarbha region. -- PTI

