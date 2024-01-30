Khichdi scam: ED questions Sanjay Raut's brother





Sandeep Raut, accompanied by Sanjay Raut, appeared before the probe agency at its office in Ballard Estate in south Mumbai around 11.30 am.





As per the case details, rules were violated when the BMC gave a contract for providing hichdi' packets to migrant workers stranded in the city during the COVID-19 pandemic.





The ED has arrested Aditya Thackeray's close aide and Yuva Sena functionary, Suraj Chavan, in the case alleging that he helped Force One Multi Services to bag the contract due to his proximity to a senior politician and a BMC official, and made a wrongful gain of Rs 1.35 crore out of the transaction.





Speaking to reporters outside the ED office, Sandeep Raut said he had done nothing wrong in the past and will not do any wrong in future.





"I will answer questions posed by ED officials," he said, adding that the action was politics of revenge and animosity.





The ED has been questioning Sandeep Raut for more than six hours. -- PTI

