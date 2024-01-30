RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Khichdi scam: ED questions Sanjay Raut's brother
January 30, 2024  20:37
Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena-UBT MP Sanjay Raut
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday questioned Shiv Sena-UBT leader and MP Sanjay Raut's younger brother Sandeep Raut in connection with the money laundering case related to the "Khichdi scam" of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. 

Sandeep Raut, accompanied by Sanjay Raut, appeared before the probe agency at its office in Ballard Estate in south Mumbai around 11.30 am. 

As per the case details, rules were violated when the BMC gave a contract for providing hichdi' packets to migrant workers stranded in the city during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The ED has arrested Aditya Thackeray's close aide and Yuva Sena functionary, Suraj Chavan, in the case alleging that he helped Force One Multi Services to bag the contract due to his proximity to a senior politician and a BMC official, and made a wrongful gain of Rs 1.35 crore out of the transaction. 

Speaking to reporters outside the ED office, Sandeep Raut said he had done nothing wrong in the past and will not do any wrong in future. 

"I will answer questions posed by ED officials," he said, adding that the action was politics of revenge and animosity. 

The ED has been questioning Sandeep Raut for more than six hours. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Minority or not has to be decided by today's standards, says SC in AMU case
Minority or not has to be decided by today's standards, says SC in AMU case

An institution of national importance must reflect the "national structure", the Centre told the Supreme Court on Tuesday while pointing out that around 70 to 80 per cent students studying at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) are Muslims...

3 CRPF jawans killed, 14 hurt in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh
3 CRPF jawans killed, 14 hurt in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh

Among the three slain personnel, two belonged to the CoBRA's 201st battalion and one to the CRPF's 150th battalion, a senior police officer said.

U-19 WC PIX: Musheer's century powers India to big win
U-19 WC PIX: Musheer's century powers India to big win

Musheer Khan smashed his second century of the ICC Under-19 World Cup as India thrashed New Zealand by 214 runs.

17th Lok Sabha to meet for final session, interim budget on Feb 1
17th Lok Sabha to meet for final session, interim budget on Feb 1

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget on February 1 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections likely to be held in April-May.

Mayank Agarwal rushed to Agartala hospital after falling sick
Mayank Agarwal rushed to Agartala hospital after falling sick

Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal was rushed to a local hospital after falling ill on a New Delhi bound flight.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances