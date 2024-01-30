Jharkhand drama: JMM MLAs told to stay in Ranchi





The meeting, proposed at the CM House, has been called to discuss strategy over the current political situation and the Enforcement Directorate's proposed questioning of Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday, he said. In an email sent to ED, Soren agreed to record his statement on January 31 at 1 pm at his residence.





JMM general secretary and spokesperson Vinod Kumar Singh told PTI that all the MLAs of the ruling alliance have been asked to stay in Ranchi in view of the current political situation. The JMM, Congress and RJD are members of the ruling alliance.

All the legislators of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led ruling alliance in Jharkhand have been asked not to leave the state capital Ranchi and to attend a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the current political situation in the state, a JMM official said.