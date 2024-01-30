RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Jharkhand drama: ED seizes Rs 36L cash from Soren
January 30, 2024  11:50
Sec 144 has been imposed outside Soren's residence
The Enforcement Directorate has seized Rs 36 lakh, an SUV and some "incriminating" documents after it searched the Delhi residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, official sources said Tuesday. 

 The federal agency searched the 5/1 Shanti Niketan residence of the JMM leader in south Delhi on Monday and camped there for almost 13 hours in order to question him in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land deal case of Jharkhand.

The sources said the ED teams seized about Rs 36 lakh in cash, a HR (Haryana) number plate bearing BMW registered under a "benami" name and some "incriminating" documents during the day-long operation. 

 Soren, 48, has informed the ED that he is ready to depose before them on Wednesday at his Ranchi residence around 1 pm. 

 A party official said in Ranchi that all the legislators of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led ruling alliance in Jharkhand have been asked not to leave the state capital and to attend a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the current political situation in the state. PTI
