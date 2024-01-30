Indian Navy joins in rescue of Sri Lankan vessel





The Indian Navy has carried out several successful rescues in recent weeks after receiving distress calls from vessels.





The Sri Lankan-flagged fishing trawler Lorenzo Putha was hijacked by three pirates on January 27, the officials said.





The Indian Navy deployed INS Sharada and also tasked the Sea Guardian long-range drones to locate the hijacked fishing vessel on Sunday and it was intercepted the next day.





"In a coordinated multilateral response to the hijacking of a Sri Lankan fishing vessel, the Indian Navy in collaboration with Seychelles defence forces and Sri Lankan Navy successfully intercepted and rescued the hijacked vessel," Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.





The three pirates surrendered to the Seychelles Coast Guard and all six crew members are safe and the vessel is being escorted to Mahe in Seychelles, he said.





"The Indian Navy deployed INS Sharada and also tasked the Sea Guardian long-range drones to locate and intercept the hijacked fishing vessel," Madhwal said. -- PTI

