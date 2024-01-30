RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Indian Navy joins in rescue of Sri Lankan vessel
January 30, 2024  19:58
INS Sharada/File image
INS Sharada/File image
In a coordinated response, the Indian Navy along with naval forces of Sri Lanka and Seychelles, rescued a fishing vessel with six crew members after it was hijacked in the sea lanes east of Mogadishu, officials said on Tuesday. 

The Indian Navy has carried out several successful rescues in recent weeks after receiving distress calls from vessels. 

The Sri Lankan-flagged fishing trawler Lorenzo Putha was hijacked by three pirates on January 27, the officials said. 

The Indian Navy deployed INS Sharada and also tasked the Sea Guardian long-range drones to locate the hijacked fishing vessel on Sunday and it was intercepted the next day. 

"In a coordinated multilateral response to the hijacking of a Sri Lankan fishing vessel, the Indian Navy in collaboration with Seychelles defence forces and Sri Lankan Navy successfully intercepted and rescued the hijacked vessel," Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said. 

The three pirates surrendered to the Seychelles Coast Guard and all six crew members are safe and the vessel is being escorted to Mahe in Seychelles, he said. 

"The Indian Navy deployed INS Sharada and also tasked the Sea Guardian long-range drones to locate and intercept the hijacked fishing vessel," Madhwal said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Indian football is in a mess, there is politics in the sport: Bhutia
Indian football is in a mess, there is politics in the sport: Bhutia

Former captain Bhaichung Bhutia demanded the resignation of All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey.

Mayank Agarwal rushed to Agartala hospital after falling sick
Mayank Agarwal rushed to Agartala hospital after falling sick

Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal was rushed to a local hospital after falling ill on a New Delhi bound flight.

Jharkhand teacher shoots dead 2 colleagues over love affair
Jharkhand teacher shoots dead 2 colleagues over love affair

The incident took place at Chatra Upgraded School in Poraiyahat area, around 300 km from Ranchi, during school hours around 11 am, a senior police officer said.

No NRC, CAA in Bengal in my lifetime, Mamata tells Centre
No NRC, CAA in Bengal in my lifetime, Mamata tells Centre

Lambasting the Bharatiya Janata Party for allegedly bringing up the issues of NRC, CAA and Uniform Civil Code ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asserted she would not allow anyone to...

We shouldn't be scared of China, be ready to compete, says Jaishankar
We shouldn't be scared of China, be ready to compete, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said it was necessary to acknowledge that China will influence India's neighbouring countries, and India must not be scared of such "competitive politics".

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances