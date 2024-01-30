INDIA bloc doesn't need Nitish: Rahul in Bihar

"The Mahagathbandhan will fight for social justice in Bihar, we don't require Nitish Kumar."





The rally is being held in Purnea.





Rahul's ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Monday completed its West Bengal leg and entered Bihar on Tuesday. The arrival of Rahul's bandwagon into Bihar is significant as it happened barely two days after Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar ditched the 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance in the state, of which the Congress was a part, and returned to the BJP-led NDA fold.

Rahul Gandhi's rally in Bihar: "Country needs caste-based census to determine exact population of Dalits, OBCs, others.