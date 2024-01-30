RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Imran Khan sentenced to 10 years prison
January 30, 2024  13:37
Pakistan former PM Imran Khan sentenced to 10 years prison.
Sarfaraz's First Reaction To India Call
Sarfaraz's inclusion is well-deserved, backed by an exceptional performance in the unofficial Test match against England Lions,

Kuldeep Could Turn The Tide For India
'If India feels that they need only one fast bowler, then having Kuldeep will certainly help.'

How Crash Diets Affect Your Heart, Body
Drastically cutting weight can result in nutritional deficiencies, depriving the body of essential nutrients needed for its optimal functioning.

Doping Saga: Russian figure skater's Olympic gold stripped
Russian figure skater Valieva banned for doping, ROC loses Olympic gold

Panchayat officer who hoisted Hanuman flag in Mandya suspended
Amid simmering tension in Mandya over the removal of Hanuman flag from a 108 feet tall flagpost, the Keragodu village Panchayat Development Officer has been suspended.

