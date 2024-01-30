Imran Khan sentenced to 10 years in jail, can appeal





A special court judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain handed down the order on Tuesday, Imran Khan's lawyer Shoaib Shaheen said in a text message. His former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also convicted for 10 years in the same case, he said.





Imran Khan can appeal against the verdict in a higher court.





The case pertains to allegations that Imran Khan had shared contents of a secret cable sent by the country's ambassador in Washington to the government in Islamabad.

