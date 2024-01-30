RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


I'm also waiting for CM's response: Jharkhand guv
January 30, 2024  12:53
Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday said that he was also waiting for Chief Minister Hemant Soren's response like other people in the state. The governor was speaking to the reporters on the sideline of a function organized at Bapu Vatika in Ranchi's Morabadi ground on the occasion of the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

 In response to a question about the chief minister allegedly being untraceable since Monday, the Governor said, "Like you, we are also waiting for the CM's response". 

 Radhakrishnan reiterated that that nobody is above the law. "I have been telling repeatedly that nobody is above the law. We have to work within the constitution. We all are law-abiding citizens," he said. 

 On the rally and demonstration being carried out by the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the governor said that this not the right attitude of the ruling party. 

 "I have nothing to do with the political rivalry. One thing we want that the law and order to be intact. Law and order will be maintained at any cost," he said. Soren, 48, has informed the Enforcement Directorate that he is ready to depose before them on Wednesday at his Ranchi residence around 1 pm in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land deal case of Jharkhand. PTI
