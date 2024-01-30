Hemant Soren meets ministers, wife at meeting

Hemant Soren meets ministers, wife at meetingJanuary 30, 2024 14:39
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren holds a meeting of the state's ministers and ruling side's MLAs at his residence in Ranchi. His wife Kalpana Soren is also present at the meeting.
