Hemant Soren meets ministers, wife at meeting
January 30, 2024  14:39
image
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren holds a meeting of the state's ministers and ruling side's MLAs at his residence in Ranchi. His wife Kalpana Soren is also present at the meeting.
