Hamas rejects hostage deal, insists on troops withdrawal

Hamas seems to have rejected a proposed framework for a hostage deal with Israel, asserting it will not accept any agreement if the withdrawal of all Israeli troops from Gaza is not included, The Times of Israel reported.





The rejection came after Israel reportedly agreed to the plan during negotiations in Paris, aiming to secure the release of hostages held by the militant group.





Hamas, along with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, issued a joint statement insisting that any agreement must include an end to the ongoing conflict and a complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.





The group emphasised that Israel must cease its 'aggression' before any exchange deal can be considered, as reported by The Times of Israel.





A senior Hamas official expressed the group's desire for a 'complete and comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza, a condition that seemingly contradicts earlier demands for an immediate end to hostilities.





The proposed agreement, crafted during a meeting involving heads of the Mossad and Shin Bet intelligence agencies along with US, Qatari, and Egyptian officials, outlines a phased process.





The deal would involve the release of all Israeli hostages, starting with vulnerable groups such as women, children, the elderly, and the sick.





'Phased pauses' in Israel's offensive against Hamas would occur during the hostage release process.





According to the deal, Israel would also allow more aid into Gaza and would release very large numbers of Palestinian prisoners.





The Times of Israel, citing Channel 12 news, reported that the offer centres around a 45-day pause in the fighting in exchange for 35-40 hostages in the first stage.





Around 100-250 Palestinian prisoners will be released for every hostage.





This will be followed by further releases in exchange for an extension of the truce and a larger ratio of Palestinian security prisoner releases for each hostage.





The framework reportedly does not establish a permanent ceasefire but leaves the possibility open.





The agreement also includes provisions for increased humanitarian aid into Gaza and the release of a substantial number of Palestinian prisoners. -- ANI