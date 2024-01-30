RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Gujarat: WR cancels 13 trains for two days for construction of truss bridge in Kheda
January 30, 2024  18:36
The Western Railway has cancelled 13 trains either originating from or passing through Ahmedabad on January 31 and February 1 for the construction of a truss bridge in Gujarat's Kheda district, an official said on Tuesday. 

A "block" will be in place on Wednesday and Thursday for the construction of a steel truss bridge near Uttarsanda station on the Vadodara-Geratpur section, the Western Railway's Vadodara division said in a release. 

At least 13 trains originating from or passing through Ahmedabad will remain cancelled on January 31 and February 1. 

Some of the cancelled trains include Vadodara-Ahmedabad passenger special, Ahmedabad-Vadodara passenger special, Vadodara-Ahmedabad MEMU special, Ahmedabad-Vadodara MEMU special, Gandhinagar-Anand MEMU special, Ahmedabad-Vadodara Intercity Express and Vadodara-Ahmedabad Intercity Express, the release stated. 

Apart from this, four trains will be "partially cancelled" on these two days, it said. 

While the Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Express will be short-terminated at Vadodara, the Ahmedabad-Valsad Gujarat Queen Express will originate from Vadodara instead of Ahmedabad, and the Jamnagar-Vadodara Intercity Express will be short-terminated at Ahmedabad, the release said. -- PTI
