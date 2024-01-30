Going to Himachal? Heads up for snow, rain





According to IMD from the late night of January 30 to the morning of February 2, heavy rain/snowfall is likely at some places in Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, Mandi, Shimla districts.





This will end the prolonged dry spell as from tonight fresh western disturbance is entering the state. The Meteorological Department has predicted snowfall in the high-altitude areas of the state and snowfall in the plains.

The India Metrological Department on Tuesday issued an orange alert for various places in Himachal Pradesh indicating the possibility of snowfall in higher mountains and rain in other parts of the state during the next 48 hours.