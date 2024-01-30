RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Going to Himachal? Heads up for snow, rain
January 30, 2024  17:17
File pic
File pic
The India Metrological Department on Tuesday issued an orange alert for various places in Himachal Pradesh indicating the possibility of snowfall in higher mountains and rain in other parts of the state during the next 48 hours.

According to IMD from the late night of January 30 to the morning of February 2, heavy rain/snowfall is likely at some places in Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, Mandi, Shimla districts.

This will end the prolonged dry spell as from tonight fresh western disturbance is entering the state. The Meteorological Department has predicted snowfall in the high-altitude areas of the state and snowfall in the plains.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

AAP alleges 'cheating' as BJP wins Chandigarh mayoral poll
AAP alleges 'cheating' as BJP wins Chandigarh mayoral poll

The Bharatiya Janata Party swept the Chandigarh mayoral polls on Tuesday, retaining the three top posts in a setback to the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress which had contested the elections as allies.

How AI, BlockChain, Data Science Can Help Your Career
How AI, BlockChain, Data Science Can Help Your Career

rediffGURU Chocko Valliappa offers advice on how to upskill yourself to advance in your career.

Indo-Pak tennis clash sparks security concerns, sponsorship wars
Indo-Pak tennis clash sparks security concerns, sponsorship wars

It's a historical tie, we will benefit from India team's visit: Pakistan tennis fraternity

Voltas stock hots up on hopes of a cooler outlook
Voltas stock hots up on hopes of a cooler outlook

Due to unseasonal rains, the second quarter of financial year 2023-24 (Q2FY24) was disappointing for the room-air conditioner (RAC) segment and Q3FY23 was also slow. While general consumption demand was low in Q3FY24, the low base and...

Jadeja, Rahul injured, Kohli unavailable: India's desperate search for solutions
Jadeja, Rahul injured, Kohli unavailable: India's desperate search for solutions

Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid have enough options to choose from with selectors adding three players to the squad -- Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar and Washington Sundar.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances