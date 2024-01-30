Four security personnel hurt in encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh





The incident occurred near Tekalgudem village when a joint team of security personnel was out on a search operation, inspector general of police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said.





One jawan sustained bullet injury while three others suffered minor injuries, he said, adding that the injured jawans were being evacuated out of the forest. -- PTI

Four security personnel were injured in an encounter with Maoists along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, the police said.