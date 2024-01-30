RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Four security personnel hurt in encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh
January 30, 2024  18:10
CRPF jawans in an anti-Maoist operation./File image
CRPF jawans in an anti-Maoist operation./File image
Four security personnel were injured in an encounter with Maoists along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, the police said. 

The incident occurred near Tekalgudem village when a joint team of security personnel was out on a search operation, inspector general of police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said. 

One jawan sustained bullet injury while three others suffered minor injuries, he said, adding that the injured jawans were being evacuated out of the forest. -- PTI
