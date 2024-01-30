RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Delhi temple tragedy: Two 'jagran' organisers held
January 30, 2024  23:37
Two organisers of the religious function that was held at Kalkaji Temple in Delhi where a stage collapsed leaving a woman dead and 17 injured were arrested on Tuesday, the police said. 

Those arrested have been identified as Tughlakabad resident Satish Kumar (38) and Anuj Mittal (43) from Kalkaji, they said. 

The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday during a 'jagran' (religious function) when an elevated wooden platform at the venue collapsed, killing 49-year-old Tina and injuring 17 others. 

A case under IPC sections 337 (causing hurt by the act that endangers life or safety of others), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) was registered at Kalkaji Police Station. More than 1,600 people attended the 'jagran' and singer B Praak also performed at the programme. 

According to sources, he had left the venue before the incident happened. 

According to police, an application for organising the event was given to the temple by Satish Kumar on behalf of 'Sri Kalkaji Sajja Sevadar Mitr Mandal'. -- PTI
