RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Court allows Teltumbde to visit Karnataka to receive award
January 30, 2024  21:57
Activist Anand Teltumbde
Activist Anand Teltumbde
A special court in Mumbai on Tuesday permitted scholar-activist Anand Teltumbde, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case of Maharashtra, to travel to Karnataka for two days to receive an award from the government in the neighbouring state. 

Teltumbde, currently out on bail in the seven-year-old case, had filed an application seeking permission to travel to Bengaluru for two days from January 31 to receive the Basava Rashtriya Puraskar Award 2022-23 from the Karnataka government. 

Special judge Rajesh Kataria, assigned to hear matters related to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), allowed the application and directed the accused to inform the central agency about his itinerary and the place where he would be staying in Bengaluru. 

The court also directed the academician-activist to attend a hearing in the case trial in Mumbai scheduled on February 2. 

On November 18, 2022, the Bombay high court had granted regular bail to Teltumbde. Later, the Supreme Court decided not to interfere with the HC order after the NIA, probing the case, filed an appeal against the relief granted to the accused. 

Teltumbde is among more than a dozen academicians and activists who have been named as accused by the NIA in the case. 

The case against Teltumbde and others relates to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held at Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed, triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon Bhima war memorial on the outskirts of the western Maharashtra city, around 200 km from Mumbai. 

The Pune police, which probed the case before it was transferred to the NIA, claimed the conclave was backed by Maoists.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Jaswant Singh's daughter-in-law killed in car crash, ex-MP son injured
Jaswant Singh's daughter-in-law killed in car crash, ex-MP son injured

Congress leader Manvendra Singh's wife was killed and the former MP and his son were injured when their SUV met with an accident in Alwar on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, officials said.

Suspension of 14 Oppn MPs revoked day before budget session
Suspension of 14 Oppn MPs revoked day before budget session

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha committees had recommended that their suspension be withdrawn after they expressed regret for their conduct during the Winter session when their relentless protests prompted the Chairs to take action.

Sony gets 3 weeks to respond to Zee shareholder's petition
Sony gets 3 weeks to respond to Zee shareholder's petition

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday admitted a fresh petition filed by a Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shareholder seeking enforcement of the now-cancelled merger deal between ZEEL and Sony. The Mumbai bench of NCLT...

U-19 WC PIX: Musheer's century powers India to big win
U-19 WC PIX: Musheer's century powers India to big win

Musheer Khan smashed his second century of the ICC Under-19 World Cup as India thrashed New Zealand by 214 runs.

Mayank Agarwal rushed to Agartala hospital after falling sick
Mayank Agarwal rushed to Agartala hospital after falling sick

Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal was rushed to a local hospital after falling ill on a New Delhi bound flight.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances