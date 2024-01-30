BJP leader offers Rs 11K reward for Hemant Soren





He also announced a reward of Rs 11,000 from his side for providing information about the chief minister and posted a 'missing' poster of the CM on X.





Speaking to reporters, Marandi said, "Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has been missing for the last two days. It is a serious issue that the director general of police and the intelligence department of the state are not aware of the location of the CM".





He claimed, "There is a constitutional crisis-like situation in the state due to sudden disappearance of Hemant Soren. Whoever gives correct information about the chief minister will be given a reward of Rs 11,000 from our side", he said.





The former chief minister alleged that Soren is personally accused of acquiring illegal property. "But, his reply is being sent to the ED on behalf of the chief minister secretariat", he said. PTI

