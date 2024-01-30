RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP leader offers Rs 11K reward for Hemant Soren
January 30, 2024  14:03
The poster with the 'reward'
The poster with the 'reward'
Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi on Tuesday claimed that a constitutional crisis-like situation was created in the state due to "sudden disappearance" of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

 He also announced a reward of Rs 11,000 from his side for providing information about the chief minister and posted a 'missing' poster of the CM on X. 

 Speaking to reporters, Marandi said, "Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has been missing for the last two days. It is a serious issue that the director general of police and the intelligence department of the state are not aware of the location of the CM". 

 He claimed, "There is a constitutional crisis-like situation in the state due to sudden disappearance of Hemant Soren. Whoever gives correct information about the chief minister will be given a reward of Rs 11,000 from our side", he said. 

 The former chief minister alleged that Soren is personally accused of acquiring illegal property. "But, his reply is being sent to the ED on behalf of the chief minister secretariat", he said. PTI
