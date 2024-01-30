BJP: Congress is NPA, nobody wants to...





The Congress had made attempts to create the INDIA alliance, but the Congress party has become a NPA (non-performing asset) in the country and has become a liability, former BJP MLC and party's in-charge for Srinagar parliamentary constituency Surinder Ambardar said.





Justifying his assertion, Ambardar said West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee earlier decided to contest the Lok Sabha elections alone and then Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar left the INDIA bloc and returned to the NDA.





"Congress is a sinking boat and no political personality is ready to sail in it," the BJP leader told reporters after inaugurating the party's election office in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency.





On Tuesday, the BJP inaugurated its election offices in all five constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. Ambardar said the BJP believes that election is the biggest festival in the country and is celebrating it by launching election offices.





"We have created 38 departments for the elections and made 38 convenors and 38 co-convenors. Those 38 departments vary from election office to social media to strategic aspects and will touch all aspects of the election," he added. The former MLC said the BJP is looking to win at least 330 seats on its own in the upcoming general elections. For the NDA, the score will be over 400 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will score a hat-trick, he added.

