3 CRPF jawans killed in Chhattisgarh Maoist attack
January 30, 2024  18:33
CRPF jawans in an anti-Maoist operation./File image
Three Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed and 10 others injured during a gun battle with the Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday, official sources said. 

The incident occurred near the Tekalgudem village when a joint team of security personnel was out on a search operation, inspector general of police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said. 

The village is located along the border of Bijapur and Sukma districts. 

A team from the 201 battalion of the CoBRA and 150 battalion of the CRPF was working in the area to establish a Forward Operating Base when the exchange of fire began around 1 pm. 

An FOB is a remote camp meant to facilitate security forces operating in core Maoist-hit areas. 

Three CRPF personnel were killed and about 10 have suffered injuries during the operation, the sources said. 

The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action of the CRPF is a jungle warfare unit. -- PTI
