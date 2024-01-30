3 CRPF jawans killed in Chhattisgarh Maoist attack

3 CRPF jawans killed in Chhattisgarh Maoist attackJanuary 30, 2024 18:33
CRPF jawans in an anti-Maoist operation./File image
Three Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed and 10 others injured during a gun battle with the Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday, official sources said.
The incident occurred near the Tekalgudem village when a joint team of security personnel was out on a search operation, inspector general of police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said.
The village is located along the border of Bijapur and Sukma districts.
A team from the 201 battalion of the CoBRA and 150 battalion of the CRPF was working in the area to establish a Forward Operating Base when the exchange of fire began around 1 pm.
An FOB is a remote camp meant to facilitate security forces operating in core Maoist-hit areas.
Three CRPF personnel were killed and about 10 have suffered injuries during the operation, the sources said.
The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action of the CRPF is a jungle warfare unit. -- PTI
