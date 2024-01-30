RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


14 PFI workers to be hanged for killing BJP leader
January 30, 2024  12:03
A PFI morcha
A Kerala court on Tuesday sentenced to death 14 persons associated with the now-banned Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with the murder of BJP OBC wing leader Ranjith Sreenivasan in this district in December 2021. 

The sentence was pronounced by Mavelikkara Additional District judge V G Sreedevi. 

The prosecution had sought the maximum sentence for the convicts, saying that they were a "trained killer squad" and the cruel and diabolical manner in which the victim was killed in front of his mother, infant, and wife brings it within the ambit of the "rarest of the rarest" of crimes. PTI
