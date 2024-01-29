Yogi in Ayodhya again, visits Ram Mandir and...





He also assessed the arrangements for devotees at the Ram Temple. The Chief Minister, having paid homage to his mentors in Gorakhpur earlier in the day, arrived in Ayodhya in the afternoon, marking his sixth visit to the city in January alone.





Earlier, he visited Ayodhya on January 9, 14, 19, 21, 22, and 23, underlining his commitment to the spiritual and infrastructural development of the revered city.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Ayodhya on Monday where he visited the Ram Temple and Hanuman Garhi to offer his prayers as well as wish for prosperity and well-being of Uttar Pradesh and its people.