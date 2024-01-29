Yogi in Ayodhya again, visits Ram Mandir and...January 29, 2024 16:18
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Ayodhya on Monday where he visited the Ram Temple and Hanuman Garhi to offer his prayers as well as wish for prosperity and well-being of Uttar Pradesh and its people.
He also assessed the arrangements for devotees at the Ram Temple. The Chief Minister, having paid homage to his mentors in Gorakhpur earlier in the day, arrived in Ayodhya in the afternoon, marking his sixth visit to the city in January alone.
Earlier, he visited Ayodhya on January 9, 14, 19, 21, 22, and 23, underlining his commitment to the spiritual and infrastructural development of the revered city.
TOP STORIES
Maha speaker gets more time to decide on pleas against Ajit Pawar
A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the office of the speaker, that some more time will be needed to...