Waited for 8 months, Cong did nothing: TMC

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee on Monday attributed the differences in opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in West Bengal to Congress party's failure to finalise seat-sharing arrangements.





Banerjee highlighted that despite repeated reminders over the last eight months, the Congress remained inactive in sealing the seat-sharing agreement.





The TMC national general secretary slammed West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for playing into the hands of the saffron camp and repeatedly attacking the TMC government in West Bengal, despite being an ally at the national level.





"According to alliance norms, the first thing you do is seal the seat-sharing. We had waited for eight months to seal the seat-sharing issue. But the Congress was sitting idle and nothing moved forward," he told reporters in Diamond Harbour.





TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had last week announced that the party would go alone in the Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal. The Diamond Harbour MP, who is also the nephew of Mamata Banerjee, slammed Chowdhury for 'demanding President's Rule in the state', echoing the demands of the Bharatiya Janata Party.





"By demanding President's Rule, whose interest is the state Congress president trying to serve the TMC, the Congress or the BJP? There is a limit to our patience," he said.





The TMC leader, however, iterated that the 'party continues to be a part of the opposition bloc INDIA at the national level'. -- PTI