Speeding car kills tiger in Karnataka
January 29, 2024  11:33
File pic
File pic
A male tiger was killed after being hit by a speeding car while crossing a road in a forest area in Mysuru, a forest official said on Monday. According to the Conservator of Forest, Malathi Priya, the accident occurred near Mandakalli Airport on the Mysuru-Nanjangud road on Sunday at around 11pm. 

 The one-and-half-year-old tiger died on the spot, she said. Forest department registered a case and seized the car as part of the investigation, Priya said. The 2023 census pegged the number of tigers in Karnataka at 563. PTI
