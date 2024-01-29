Speeding car kills tiger in Karnataka





The one-and-half-year-old tiger died on the spot, she said. Forest department registered a case and seized the car as part of the investigation, Priya said. The 2023 census pegged the number of tigers in Karnataka at 563. PTI

A male tiger was killed after being hit by a speeding car while crossing a road in a forest area in Mysuru, a forest official said on Monday. According to the Conservator of Forest, Malathi Priya, the accident occurred near Mandakalli Airport on the Mysuru-Nanjangud road on Sunday at around 11pm.