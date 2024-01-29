RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sensex, Nifty jump nearly 2 pc powered by rally in Reliance Industries
January 29, 2024  16:03
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded sharply on Monday, surging nearly 2 per cent, on heavy buying in Reliance Industries and a rally in Asian markets. 

 The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,240.90 points or 1.76 per cent to settle at 71,941.57. During the day, it soared 1,309.55 points or 1.85 per cent to 72,010.22. 

 The Nifty climbed 385 points or 1.80 per cent to 21,737.60. Among the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries jumped nearly 7 per cent, contributing the most to the rally in markets. Tata Motors, Power Grid, Larsen and Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC, Titan and UltraTech Cement were the other major gainers.
