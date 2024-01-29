RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


R-DAY parade: Delhi Police, CRPF women win best marching contingents
January 29, 2024  19:04
The Delhi Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have won the best marching contingents in the Republic Day parade of 2024, an official document from the Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

While the Delhi Police wins the best women contingent trophy in 'judges choice category', the CRPF in 'popular choice category', the document said. 

Expressing delight, Delhi Police PRO and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Suman Nalwa in a post on her 'X' account said, "A moment of immense pride...Delhi Police marching contingent in Republic Day parade has been declared the 'Best Marching Contingent' among the CAPF and other auxiliary forces in Judges Choice category."

"Thanks to everyone who voted for Delhi Police's Nari Shakti at Kartavya Path," Nalwa said.

A trophy representation ceremony will be organised at RR Camp in Delhi Cantonment at 12.30 pm on January 30 The Raksha Rajya Mantri will confer the trophies to the best marching contingents and tableaux participated in the Republic Day parade.

In a first, Delhi Police's all women contingents with all women pipe band participated the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path on January 26.

The Delhi Police contingents had one female gazetted officer, three women sub-inspectors, 44 women head-constables, and 100 women constables. 

Delhi Police Brass and Pipe Band had four women sub inspectors and 81 women constables who played the 'Delhi Police Song' at Kartavya Path. The CRPF, which has the distinction of raising one of the first women band contingents, had 100 women personnel who played the tune 'Desk Ke Hum Hai Rakshak'.

Its women contingent consisted of 148 female personnel drawn from units deployed in various parts of the country for anti-insurgency, anti-naxal and law and order duties, and depicts a mini India as it consists of Mahila personnel from all parts of the country at Kartavya Path.   -- PTI
