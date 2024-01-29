RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


People will teach Nitish Kumar a lesson: Pawar
January 29, 2024  09:08
Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Sunday said people will give a befitting reply to the politics of "frequently shifting loyalties" being played by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

In a video statement, Pawar said it was Kumar who initiated the process to bring the Opposition parties together and had invited them to Patna.

"He was working for the unity of Opposition parties till 15 days ago. It is not known what happened suddenly," he said. 

In a swipe, Pawar said Nitish Kumar had made a record of sorts in changing loyalties.

"This has never happened before. Earlier the phrase Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram became famous in Haryana," he said. 

Kumar on Sunday took oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for a record ninth time after a dramatic volte-face, ditching the Mahagathbandhan and the opposition bloc INDIA and forming a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago. -- PTI 
