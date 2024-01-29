RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Not being in house doesn't mean fleeing: Soren's kin
January 29, 2024  20:21
As speculation is doing the rounds about Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's whereabouts in the wake of Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons to him and agency sleuths visiting his Delhi residence, a family member of his termed the narratives 'designed' to delegitimise the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader's position.

The family member, who did not wish his identity to be revealed, told PTI that a false narrative was being set despite repeated communication to ED and compliance to the summons including willingness to 'record his statement on January 31, 2024 at 1 pm at his residence'.

An ED team on Monday visited the residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Delhi in connection with a money laundering investigation in an alleged land fraud case.

The ED had questioned him at his official residence in Ranchi for over seven hours on January 20 and had issued a fresh summons to him for this week.

"It is a political vendetta. Not being in the house is not equivalent to fleeing. If a person is not in his residence, he can be anywhere. This is not a warrant that he has to be available. He is in Delhi and will reach Ranchi tonight or on Tuesday," the family member told PTI.

"In spite of sending repeated communications and compliance to the summons on his (CM) side, they are acting in haste. It is designed to malign his image and build a media narrative that is being played to delegitimise his position," the family member said.

The person said Soren is well and doing fine and was throughout in Delhi busy with his own work.  -- PTI
