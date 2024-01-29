RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Not a railway platform: CJI ticks off lawyer
January 29, 2024  20:42
CJI D Y Chandrachud
"This is not a railway platform where you can hop onto any train which comes," Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud admonished a young lawyer on Monday for mentioning for urgent hearing an unlisted plea at 12 noon.         
The lawyer wanted the plea seeking judicial reforms to be heard urgently.

How can you mention like this at 12 noon? asked the CJI, who along with justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was hearing regular listed cases.

"Yeh koi platform nahi hai ki bas chadh gaye jo bhi train aa gayi (this is not a railway platform where you can hop onto any train which comes)," the CJI told the lawyer curtly.

The CJI's bench hears mentioning of cases for urgent listing before SC benches at the start of day's proceedings at 10:30 am.

When the lawyer persisted with his request, Justice Chandrachud rapped him, saying, How can you mention something like this? Do you practise in the Supreme Court? You just stand up and mention it! We will impose costs....

The lawyer said he practises at the Delhi high court.

"Is this the practice in the Delhi high court that a lawyer stands up and mentions a case any time?" Justice Chandrachud exclaimed and advised him to consult a lawyer to understand the procedure followed in the apex court.
