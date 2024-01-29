RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
NewsClick founder has been jail for 3 months, custody extended till Feb 17
January 29, 2024  16:32
image
The Patiala House Court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Prabir Purkayastha, founder and editor-in-chief and Amit Chakravarty, HR Head of news portal in the case registered by Delhi Police under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, following allegations that news portal NewsClick received huge money for pro-China propaganda.

The Additional Sessions Judge Dr Hardeep Kaur on Monday extended their judicial custody till February 17, 2024.

Recently the court allowed Amit Chakravarty to turn approver in the case.

Prabir was represented by Advocate Arshdeep Singh Khurana and Amit Chakravarty was represented by Advocate Lalit Kumar during the hearing.

The approver, an accomplice who decides to testify against the co-accused in exchange for a pardon, is subject to examination and treatment under the CrPC. Safeguards are in place to prevent coerced or deceitful confessions, and the approver's testimony must be supported by corroborative evidence as per the law.

Earlier, the same court granted the Delhi Police Special Cell grants 2 months more time to complete the investigation. Police had sought an extension of time to complete the investigation in the case.

The court earlier had dismissed Newsclick's founder and Editor-in-Chief Prabir Purkayastha's application, which sought directions to release his electronic devices seized by Delhi Police.

In October last year, the Delhi Police arrested Purkayastha and Newsclick HR Head Amit Chakraborty under the provisions of UAPA. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'I can't do JEE, I'm a loser': Girl ends life in Kota
'I can't do JEE, I'm a loser': Girl ends life in Kota

The suicide was reported on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his annual interaction with students preparing for their school board exams, asking them and their parents not to let competition get to them.

Maldivian Opposition readies impeachment motion against Prez
Maldivian Opposition readies impeachment motion against Prez

The development comes a day after clashes broke out in Parliament on Sunday between pro-government MPs and opposition lawmakers over differences over the approval of four members of the pro-China President's cabinet.

Indian warship rescues Iranian vessel hijacked by pirates
Indian warship rescues Iranian vessel hijacked by pirates

Navy officials on Monday said that the swift response by the Indian Navy's mission deployed warship INS Sumitra ensured the safe release of the hijacked vessel and its crew.

'He is a super star in the making'
'He is a super star in the making'

Shamar's heroics and the Windies win saw congratulations pouring in from every quarter. And it also left Windies legends Brian Lara and Carl Hooper, both who are now broadcasters, in tears as videos circulated on X.

The next generation is something that this sport needs: Sinner
The next generation is something that this sport needs: Sinner

Jannik Sinner was not about to announce the end of the "Big Three" after his breakthrough Grand Slam triumph at the Australian Open but the 22-year-old Italian does believe tennis needs a fresh generation of champions.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances