RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Markets open on strong note; Sensex jumps 503 points
January 29, 2024  10:37
image
enchmark equity indices rebounded in early trade on Monday in-tandem with a rally in Asian markets along with buying in blue chip firms HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries. 

 The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 503.47 points to 71,204.14 points in the early trade. Nifty climbed 178.55 points to 21,531.15 points. 

 Among the Sensex firms, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid, Larsen and Toubro, NTPC, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the major gainers. JSW Steel, Infosys, ITC and Mahindra And Mahindra were among the laggards.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'GenAI is going to be the tip of the arrow for HCLTech'
'GenAI is going to be the tip of the arrow for HCLTech'

'It will drive a lot of surrounding business, that is where we see some good projects coming in.'

'Girgit ko bhi karni padi naye rang ki khoj': Cong slams Nitish
'Girgit ko bhi karni padi naye rang ki khoj': Cong slams Nitish

'At the right time, people of Bihar will give a befitting response to him and the one who makes him dance to his tunes, the prime minister'

'Shinde desperately needed a voter base among the Marathas'
'Shinde desperately needed a voter base among the Marathas'

'When the chief minister saw how Manoj Jarange Patil had successfully held the state government hostage to his whims, Eknath Shinde knew he had a very clear chance of enamouring himself to these Maratha agitators by accepting Patil's...

Munawar Faruqui wins Bigg Boss 17
Munawar Faruqui wins Bigg Boss 17

Popular stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui won the reality show Bigg Boss 17, beating Abhishek Kumar.

'I must give a shout-out to the doctor'
'I must give a shout-out to the doctor'

'I wasn't even coming out to the ground.' 'He told me to come to the ground, even if it's just to support the guys.' 'I came and he did something to my toe. I don't know what he did, but something worked.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances