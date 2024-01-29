RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mamata: I follow Ramayan, Bible, Quran but ...
January 29, 2024  14:37
image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the BJP of threatening people to send central probe agencies to their homes if they do not vote for the saffron party in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. 

The TMC supremo advised locals in Cooch Behar, particularly Rajbanshis, to ensure that their names are on the voters' list to "protect themselves" from the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA. 

 "The BJP is using central agencies for elections... it is threatening people over the phone to send Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths to their homes if they do not vote for the saffron party," Banerjee said at a public distribution programme in Cooch Behar. 

 The West Bengal chief minister also asserted that she will not follow any diktat of the BJP to worship any particular god. 

I follow Ramayana, Quran, Bible and Guru Granth Sahib... I do not do drama by visiting poor people's homes to eat food brought from outside," she said. 

 Banerjee alleged that the Centre is bringing up the issue of CAA to do politics before the Lok Sabha polls. Earlier in the day, Union minister and BJP leader Shantanu Thakur claimed that the CAA will be implemented across India within the next seven days. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Why Stokes's England have the edge over India
Why Stokes's England have the edge over India

'What I like about them is their stubbornness. If you doubt them, they'll double down on it and go even more stubborn.'

Priyanka's Day In The Clouds
Priyanka's Day In The Clouds

Kajol admires the blue skies... Sonakshi goes scuba diving... Kajal has a cute travel companion...

Demand woes, volume-margin trade-off likely to weigh on HUL
Demand woes, volume-margin trade-off likely to weigh on HUL

Hindustan Unilever's Q3FY24 performance was lacklustre, with both sales and operating profit barely moving from the year-ago period due to price cuts and higher advertising costs. Besides weak demand, the FMCG (fast-moving consumer...

Defamation plea not maintainable: Dhoni tells court
Defamation plea not maintainable: Dhoni tells court

Recently, Dhoni filed a criminal case against Diwakar and Das claiming they have allegedly duped him of around Rs 16 crore by not honouring a contract to establish cricket academies, according to his lawyer.

The Best Political Biopic? VOTE!
The Best Political Biopic? VOTE!

Deepa Gahlot lists Hindi biopics about Indian political leaders: Some worked, some did not, but they managed to avoid controversy.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances