Look who MK Stalin bumped into!





Stalin took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the photo from their "surprise" in-flight moment.





"Surprise in the skies. Met tennis legend Novak Djokovic en route to Spain," MK Stalin wrote in a post.





The tennis superstar spent the past few weeks in Australia for the Australian Open and the United Cup. On Friday, the Serb fell to eventual champion Jannik Sinner in the men's singles semifinals of the season's opening major tournament in Melbourne.





Djokovic was the favourite to win the men's singles title following a 33-match winning streak at the Australian Open. However, Djokovic's four-year winning streak came to an end as Sinner defeated the World No. 1 in four-set clash.





Recently the 24-time Grand Slam champion reflected on his previous visit to Indi, which was 10 years ago. Djokovic plans to visit India soon to see its beauty, history, culture, and spirituality.





"I have been to India only once so far in my life. It was, I think, 10 or 11 years ago. I came to play an exhibition event in New Delhi for two days. It was a very short stay. So, I really hope that I will be able to come back in the near future, too, because I have a great desire, great wish to explore your beautiful country that has so much history, so much culture to offer to the world and spirituality as well. It's amazing," the 36-year-old told Sony Sports. -- ANI

