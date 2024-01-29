Lalu Yadav grilled for over 9 hours by ED





Prasad, accompanied by his daughter Misa Bharti, arrived at the ED office in Patna for questioning around 11 am and left at 8.50 pm, sources said.





The investigating officer of the case recorded Prasad's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.





A team of ED officials from Delhi reached Patna on Sunday to question the RJD leader in connection with the alleged scam, the sources said.





The central agency had on January 19 issued fresh summons for questioning Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav.





The RJD chief appeared before the central agency a day after JD-U president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ditched the 'Mahagathbandhan' in which the RJD is the largest constituent, and the opposition bloc INDIA to form a new government in the state with support of the BJP.

