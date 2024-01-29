Indian warship rescues fishermen from pirates





Indian Navy warship INS Sumitra was sent to rescue the fishermen hijacked by Somali pirates around 700 nautical miles west of Kochi in the Arabian Sea. According to officials, the Iranian fishing vessel MV Iman was hijacked by Somali pirates. The vessel has around 17 crew members on board.

Indian Navy warship INS Sumitra has safely rescued the fishing vessel Iman from Somali pirates. The pirates have been disarmed and asked to move towards Somalia. The INS Sumitra has now moved out from the area. The ALH Dhruv choppers on board the warship had encircled the hijacked vessel to issue warnings to the pirates on board it: Indian Defence officials.