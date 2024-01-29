RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Indian student in US hammered 50 times to death
January 29, 2024  11:14
image
A 25-year-old Indian student who recently earned an MBA degree in the US was hammered to death by a homeless drug addict whom he had been helping for the past couple of days in Georgia state's Lithonia city.

The horrifying incident was caught on camera when assailant Julian Faulkner mercilessly struck Vivek Saini nearly 50 times on the head with a hammer. 

Saini, a part-time clerk at a store that sheltered Faulkner, had shown kindness to the accused for almost two days and provided him with chips, a coke, water, and even a jacket for warmth, M9 News Channel reported on Sunday. 

However, Saini was struck on January 16 while going home as he, concerned for safety, requested Faulkner to depart or face police intervention. 

Police, arriving at the scene, found Faulkner standing over Saini's lifeless body. The young student, who had migrated to the US two years ago after completing his B Tech, had recently earned a Master's in Business Administration. 

Saini's family in Haryana mourns the loss of the promising young man, describing him as a brilliant student striving for a decent job. His parents, Gurjeet Singh and Lalita Saini are devastated and currently unable to discuss the tragic incident.  PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'GenAI is going to be the tip of the arrow for HCLTech'
'GenAI is going to be the tip of the arrow for HCLTech'

'It will drive a lot of surrounding business, that is where we see some good projects coming in.'

'Girgit ko bhi karni padi naye rang ki khoj': Cong slams Nitish
'Girgit ko bhi karni padi naye rang ki khoj': Cong slams Nitish

'At the right time, people of Bihar will give a befitting response to him and the one who makes him dance to his tunes, the prime minister'

'Shinde desperately needed a voter base among the Marathas'
'Shinde desperately needed a voter base among the Marathas'

'When the chief minister saw how Manoj Jarange Patil had successfully held the state government hostage to his whims, Eknath Shinde knew he had a very clear chance of enamouring himself to these Maratha agitators by accepting Patil's...

Munawar Faruqui wins Bigg Boss 17
Munawar Faruqui wins Bigg Boss 17

Popular stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui won the reality show Bigg Boss 17, beating Abhishek Kumar.

'I must give a shout-out to the doctor'
'I must give a shout-out to the doctor'

'I wasn't even coming out to the ground.' 'He told me to come to the ground, even if it's just to support the guys.' 'I came and he did something to my toe. I don't know what he did, but something worked.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances