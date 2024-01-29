Important cases listed in Supreme Court today

- SC to hear a plea of Shahi Masjid Idgah management committee in the Shri Krishna Janambhoomi dispute case.





- SC to hear a plea of NCP leader Jayant Patil of Sharad Pawar faction seeking a direction to the assembly speaker to decide on disqualification petitions of MLAs of Ajit Pawar group.





- A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud to hear a suo motu case related to conflicting orders passed by the Calcutta high court benches in alleged irregularities in MBBS admissions.





- SC to hear a plea of Andhra Pradesh government challenging relief granted to TDP leader and former CM Chandrababu Naidu in a corruption case.





- SC to hear a plea seeking directions for a uniform standard of healthcare for citizens.





- SC to hear an appeal of Rajasthan government against acquittal of accused in the 2008 Jaipur serial blasts' case.





- SC to hear a plea of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav seeking to transfer of criminal defamation complaint filed against him in Ahmedabad for his alleged remarks against Gujaratis.





- SC to hear a suo motu plea related to framing policy guidelines for grant of bail.





- SC to hear a bail plea of TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in connection with alleged irregularities in the teachers' recruitment 'scam' case.





- SC to hear a suo motu case titled as 'Remediation of Polluted Rivers' for cleaning Ganga and Yamuna. -- PTI